Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro Launched in India: Price, Specifications and More

The new Realme 7 series has officially launched in India that includes two new smartphones, the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro. Both the new handsets are an upgrade for the Realme 6 series and feature a hole-punch display design with a quad-camera setup at the back. With the two new smartphones, Realme is competing with Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9 Pro series which offers almost identical hardware at a similar price point. The Realme 7 comes at a starting price of Rs 14,999 while the Realme 7 Pro starts at Rs 19,999. Notably, these smartphones pass the TUV Rheinland Smartphone Reliability Verification for a comfortable viewing experience by covering 23 major and 72 minor tests.

The Realme 7 comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD having a full-HD+ 2400 x 1080-pixel resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. On the inside, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card. In the camera department, you get a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.3 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. The front camera comes with a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens that is embedded in the hole punch on the top left corner of the display.

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top while the colour options include Mist Blue and Mist White colours. The handset also comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart fast charging. The Realme 7 is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage model while the 8GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 16,999. The first flash sale is scheduled for September 10 at 12PM via Flipkart and Realme.com.

The Realme 7 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display having a full-HD+ 2400 x 1080-pixel resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 180Hz touch sampling rate as well as 600 nits peak brightness. The display is also claimed to come with 98-percent NTSC colour gamut. This one is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that can be expandable via a microSD card.

At the back, there is a similar camera setup as the Realme 7 including a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.3 ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. The selfie camera on this one makes use of a 32-megapixel sensor, with an f/2.5 lens.

The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner while connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. The handset runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top while the battery is rated at 4,500mAh with support for the company's proprietary 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging technology. Colour options on the Realme 7 Pro include Mirror Blue and Mirror White. Pricing starts at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant and Rs 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option. The first flash sale is scheduled for September 14 at 12PM via Flipkart and Realme.com