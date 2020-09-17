Realme 7 Sale Today in India via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications and More

The newly launched Realme 7 will be going on its first sale in India today. Launched alongside the Realme 7 Pro, the new smartphone is a successor to the Realme 6 that was launched earlier this year. The handset comes with a hole-punch display design with a quad-camera setup at the back. The Realme 7 also passes the TUV Rheinland Smartphone Reliability Verification by covering 23 major and 72 minor tests.

The Realme 7 comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD having a full-HD+ 2400 x 1080-pixel resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. On the inside, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card. In the camera department, you get a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.3 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. The front camera comes with a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens that is embedded in the hole punch on the top left corner of the display.

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top while the colour options include Mist Blue and Mist White colours. The handset also comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart fast charging. The Realme 7 is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage model while the 8GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 16,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase at 12PM via Flipkart and Realme.com. Sale offers on Flipkart include 5-percent Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and 5-percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. If you purchase the handset from Realme.com, you can get 100-percent SuperCash worth Rs 500 from Mobikwik.