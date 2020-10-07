Realme 7i Launched Alongside New SLED 4K TV, Active Noise Cancelling TWS Earphones and More

Chinese smartphone brand Realme launched a slew of products during a virtual event today. The company announced its new Realme 7i smartphone, Realme Buds Air Pro truly wireless earphones, Realme Buds Wireless Pro neckband wireless earphones, the first SLED Realme smart TV, a 360-degree smart camera, a soundbar, an electric toothbrush, and a new special edition of the Realme 7 Pro at today's event. During the launch, Realme also stressed on its efforts of creating an ecosystem of IoT products, using a "1+4+N" strategy. Realme also announced special introductory prices for most of its products in light of the upcoming Diwali season.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth explained the company's plans of creating an AIOT portfolio using a "1+4+N" strategy. The "1" in the 1+4+N is referred to a smartphone, which is the main point of connection for all of the company's internet-based products. Further, the "4" is referred to the companies four smart home products - smart TV, truly wireless earphones, smartwatch, and a smart speaker. And finally the "N" refers to Realme's complete range of IoT products that includes things like its smart camera. The company said that it plans to create an ecosystem of smart Realme products that will make people's lives easier and more connected. Lets take a look at all the products launched by Realme today:

Realme 7i

The Realme 7i has garnered a lot of attention in the past few days ahead of its launch. The phone comes as Realme's cheapest offering with a 90Hz high refresh rate display. It also comes with a 64-megapixel primary camera within its quad camera setup, which is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a macro lens, and a B&W lens. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 chipset and comes with only a 4GB RAM option. The Realme 7i will come in two 64GB and 128GB storage options along with a microSD card slot for expandable storage.

The phone has been launched in two colour options - Fusion Green and Fusion Blue. It has been launched at a price of Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 128GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 12,999. The Realme 7i will go on sale via Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline retailers starting October 16.

Realme Buds Air Pro

The "Pro" version of the Realme Buds Air was one of the most awaited Realme launch today, mainly because the Realme Buds Air Pro come with Active Noise Cancellation. At a price of Rs. 4,999, the Realme Buds Air Pro are the cheapest truly wireless earphones that offer Active Noise Cancellation.

The Realme Buds Air Pro use two microphones for its Active Noise Cancellation feature. One is a Feedforward mic, while the other is a Feedback mic. It also uses an S1 Chip for efficient performance and enabling Active Noise Cancellation. The Realme Buds Air Pro also come with 10mm drivers for bass and a 94ms low latency mode for enhanced gaming experience. It also has intelligent touch controls and IPX4 certification for water resistance. The Realme Buds Air Pro offer 25 hours of battery backup without active noise cancellation. Realme will be selling the Realme Buds Air Pro at Rs. 4,499 as an introductory Diwali offer.

Realme Buds Wireless Pro

The Realme Buds Wireless Pro also come with the company's S1 chip for Active Noise cancellation and power efficiency. The Realme Buds Wireless Pro use bigger 13.6mm drivers, and supports LDAC till up to 990 kbps. It has a 119ms super low latency mode, and offers 22 hours of battery life with ANC off, and 16 hours with ANC on. The Realme Buds Wireless Pro also have IPX4 certification and have been priced at Rs. 3,999. The company will initially sell the Realme Buds Wireless Pro at a discounted rate of Rs. 2,999 as a Diwali offer.

Realme SLED Smart TV

Realme also launched its first 55-inch 4K SLED TV. The company said that the Realme Smart TV SLED 4K is the first 4K SLED panel in the world. Priced at Rs. 42,999, the SLED TV uses an RGB backlight instead of a blue backlight on normal QLED panels. The use of RGB backlight provides better image quality and is considered healthier for the eye. The Realme SLED 4K TV uses 24W quad stereo speakers with Dolby Audio.

The Realme SLED 4K TV is an Android-based smart TV with built-in Chromecast. Realme will be offering the Realme SLED 4K TV at a discounted price of Rs. 39,999 as a Diwali discount. The SLED TV will be sold via Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline retailers and will be available for purchase starting October 16.

Apart from these major offerings, Realme also launched a 360-degree smart camera priced at Rs. 2,999, an electric toothbrush for Rs. 799, a selfie tripod stand for Rs. 1,199, a 20,000mAh power bank for Rs. 1,500, a 100W sound bar for Rs. 6,999, and a special edition sun-kissed leather variant of the Realme 7 Pro, priced at Rs. 19,999 onwards. Among these, only the Realme Smart Cam 360 will come with an introductory special price of Rs. 2,599. Realme also launched a smart plug for Rs. 799.

Realme will sell most of its products on Flipkart. The Selfie Tripod, SLED Smart TV, Realme Soundbar, and Realme Buds Wireless Pro will also be sold on Amazon as well.