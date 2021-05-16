Realme 8 5G Gets a New Base 4GB RAM and 64GB Storage Option, Here's How Much it Costs in India

The Realme 8 5G that debuted in India in April is getting a new base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. Priced at Rs 13,999, the new variant sits with the existing 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model that costs Rs 14,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB option that carries a price tag of Rs 16,999. Apart from the change in RAM and storage, the new option is identical to its sisters. The 4GB RAM + 64GB model’s sale in India will start on May 18 via Flipkart and Realme offline and online channels. It comes in Supersonic Black and Supersonic Blue colours. To recall, the Realme 8 5G is part of the Realme 8 series that includes the vanilla option and a Pro variant. The phone is also a successor of the Realme 7 series that debuted in India in September last year.

In terms of specifications, the Realme 8 5G sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display panel supports 600 nits of peak brightness and is protected by Dragontrail Glass. Under the hood, it packs the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset paired with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. The phone also supports dual-SIM cards and runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. The triple rear camera system on the Realme 8 5G comes inside a rectangular module that adopts a black finish. It includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel monochrome camera with f/2.4 aperture, and another 2-megapixel shooter. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel camera inside the hole-punch cutout for selfies and video calling. Both front and primary rear cameras support Full-HD video recording.

The Ultra-fast India’s First MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Processor of #realme8 5G lets you accomplish multiple tasks at once.Now it’s also available in 4GB+64GB variant starting from ₹13,999. Sale starts at 12 PM on 18th May.#5GSpeedToInfinityhttps://t.co/3PagfllmXg pic.twitter.com/8Tt2IPDapw— realme (@realmeIndia) May 14, 2021

Other notable features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Realme 8 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W Quick Charge fast charging technology.

