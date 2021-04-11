Realme 8 5G Launch Confirmed for April 21: Here's What to Expect From Upcoming 5G Offering

Chinese smartphone maker Realme launched its Realme 8 series in India in March last month. Now, the company has announced that the 5G-enabled variant of the Realme 8 will be launched on April 21. The Realme 8 5G will be an upgrade over the vanilla Realme 8 that debuted last month. The Realme 8 5G, according to the teasers shared by Realme, the Realme 8 5G will come with a gradient finish on the back, without the huge ‘Dare to Leap’ branding that Realme has been putting on its smartphones since last year. The Realme 8 5G also appeared on some certification sites recently, hinting at some of the details about the said smartphones.

The teaser video, shared on Realme’s Thailand page shows a triple rear camera on the smartphone, as opposed to the vanilla Realme 8 that was launched in the country last month. It is not known when the Realme 8 5G will be launched in India, but it can be safely assumed to make it to our shores in the next couple of months. The triple rear camera on the smartphone is rumoured to come with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, as opposed to the 64-megapixel primary shooter on the vanilla Realme 8 smartphone.

Realme launched the Realme 8 series in India in March last year. The Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro were launched as successors to the Realme 7 series. Both the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro both come with quad rear cameras and full-HD+ Super AMOLED displays. The Realme 8 has been launched in two colour variants, while the Realme 8 Pro provides three colour options. The Realme 8 Pro has been priced at Rs 17,999 onwards for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The vanilla Realme 8, on the other hand, has been launched at a price of Rs 14,999 onwards for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and Rs 16,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

