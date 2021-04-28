Realme 8 5G To Go On Sale For The First Time Today: Prices, Offers, Specifications & More

Chinese smartphone maker Realme launched its Realme 8 5G smartphone earlier this month. The Realme 8 5G, which was launched as an upgraded version of the Realme 8, will go on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart, Realme.com, and other offline retailers. The Realme 8 5G is priced at Rs 14,999 onwards for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999. Realme 8 5G comes in two colour options - Supersonic Black and Supersonic Blue. Buyers of the Realme 8 5G on Flipkart can avail various bank offers like a 10 percent discount on HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions, and a 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

Realme 8 5G Specifications

The Realme 8 5G runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage, which can be expanded to up to 1TB via a microSD card. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. In terms of optics, the Realme 8 5G has a triple rear camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel primary Samsung GM1 shooter, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. Up front, the Realme 8 5G comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB type-C port.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here