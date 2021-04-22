Realme 8 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specs and More

Realme has refreshed the Realme 8 series with the new Realme 8 5G in India. The smartphone sits alongside the existing 4G-enabled Realme 8 Pro and Realme 8. In terms of looks, the new phone looks similar to its 4G variants with some tweaks in the camera and processor. The Realme 8 5G carries the octa-core Dimensity 700 5G processor instead of the MediaTek G95 SoC on the other model. It also carries a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel shooter. The smartphone’s colour options include Supersonic Blue and Supersonic Black. Meanwhile, Realme has also launched an Illuminating Yellow colour option of the Realme 8 Pro that comes with similar specifications as the existing Pro model. Its price in India starts at Rs 17,999.

In terms of specifications, the newly launched Realme 8 5G sports a relatively larger 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate - in comparison to the 6.4-inch full-HD+ display on the Realme 8 4G. The display panel supports 600 nits of peak brightness and is protected by Dragontrail Glass. Under the hood, it packs the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset paired with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. The phone also supports dual-SIM cards and runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box.

The triple rear camera system on the Realme 8 5G comes inside a rectangular module that adopts a black finish. It includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel monochrome camera with f/2.4 aperture, and another 2-megapixel shooter. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel camera inside the hole-punch cutout for selfies and video calling. Both front and primary rear cameras support Full-HD video recording.

Other notable features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Realme 8 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W Quick Charge fast charging technology. Its price in India is set at 14,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and the top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option costs Rs 16,999. The phone will go on sale in the country from April 28 via Flipkart and official Realme channels.

