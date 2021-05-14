Realme 8 Gets Rs 500 Temporary Price Cut in India, Now Available at Rs 14,499 Onwards

The Realme 8 is getting a temporary price cut of Rs 500 in India for a limited period. The smartphone that debuted in the country in March in three storage options carries quad rear cameras, Super AMOLED panel, and MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. After the Rs 500 discount, Realme 8 is available at Rs 14,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB models cost Rs 15,499 and Rs 16,499, respectively. It is available to purchase via Flipkart and Realme’s official online and offline channels in Cyber Black and Cyber Silver colours. Flipkart is also offering sale deals such as 10 percent off on Citi Bank cards, 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card, and no-cost EMI at starting Rs 2,417 per month.

In terms of specifications, the Realme 8 sports features a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1000 nits of peak brightness, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. It runs on Android 11-based RealmeUI 2.0 out-of-the-box and supports dual-SIM cards. Under the hood, there’s an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The quad rear camera system includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the Realme 8. The primary rear camera support 4K (Ultra-HD) video recording at 30fps while the front camera supports Full-HD recordings at up to 120fps. The camera comes bundled with modes like portrait mode, panoramic view, AI beauty mode, HDR, face-recognition, super nightscape, and bokeh effect control. In terms of connectivity, the Realme 8 comes with dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone went on sale for the first time on March 25. Buyers of the Realme 8 on Flipkart can benefit from a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. The e-commerce giant is offering the smartphone with no-cost EMIs starting from Rs. 3,000 per month. It carries a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

