Realme 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Mid-Budget Android Phones Now Have Too Much to Offer

Realme has finally launched its Realme 8 series that includes the regular model alongside the Realme 8 Pro. The new smartphones are priced under the Rs 20,000-bracket in India and will compete against popular devices by Xiaomi and Samsung. Notably, the Realme 8 Pro that features a 108-megapixel primary camera will take on the Redmi Note 10 Pro that also includes similar specifications and price point. In case you’re planning to buy either of the smartphones, here’s a comparison of their specifications, features, and price in India. The Realme 8 Pro went on sale for the first time in the country earlier today. Xiaomi has been selling Redmi Note 10 series through multiple flash sales bundled with offers and deals.

Design:

Both Realme 8 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max come with a quad-camera system at the back and a hole-punch cutout at the front for the selfie camera. The Realme 8 Pro features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1,000 nits of peak brightness and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It comes in Infinite Black and Infinite Blue colour options with an Illuminating Yellow variant coming soon. In contrast, the Xiaomi-manufactured phone features a relatively larger 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (2,400×1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone comes in Dark Night, Vintage Bronze, and Glacial Blue colour options.

Processor and performance:

Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor with Adreno 618 GPU on the new Realme 8 Pro. The Qualcomm processor is paired further with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable via a microSD card slot. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset, paired with Adreno 618 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The onboard storage is expandable up to 512GB with a dedicated microSD slot. It ships with Android 11-based MIUI 12 out-of-the-box, and the phone will “soon" get the MIUI 12.5 via an OTA update.

Cameras:

In terms of optics, the Realme 8 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome shooter. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 shooter for selfies and video calls. The primary camera on the phone is capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps.

On the other hand, the quad rear camera setup on the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max includes the same 108-megapixel primary ISOCELL HM2 sensor by Samsung for detailed HDR pictures. The camera setup also includes a 5-megapixel super-macro camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there’s a 16-megapixel camera inside the hole-punch cutout. The camera app comes pre-loaded with modes like Night Mode 2.0, Magic Clone Mode, Long Exposure Mode, and Video Pro Mode.

Other features:

Both smartphones lack 5G support. The Realme 8 Pro comes with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 50W SuperDart Charge fast charging solution. Interestingly, the box comes with a 65W fast charger. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes with a 5,020mAh battery that is touted to last for two days with standard usage. The box includes a 33W fast charger that charger the phone to 59 percent in just 30 minutes.

Price:

In terms of pricing, the Realme 8 Pro’s price in India starts at Rs 17,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB variant and the the 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs 19,999. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max’ price in India starts at Rs 18,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB model and goes Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option. The top model of 8GB RAM and 128GB carries a price tag of Rs 21,999.