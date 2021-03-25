Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro Going On Sale Today at 12PM; Realme Smart Bulb, Smart Scale Launched

Chinese smartphone brand Realme has finally launched its Realme 8 series of smartphones including the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro. The Realme 8 series comes as the successor of the Realme 7 series. The Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro both some with quad rear cameras and full-HD+ Super AMOLED displays. The Realme 8 has been launhed in two colour variants, while the Realme 8 Pro provides three colour options. The Realme 8 Pro has been priced at Rs 17,999 onwards for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The vanilla Realme 8, on the other hand, has been launched at a price of Rs 14,999 onwards for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and Rs 16,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphones will go on ale in India today at 12PM (noon) via Flipkart, Realme India website, and other offline stores. Sale offers include a 10 percent discount on ICICI Bank Credit card and EMI transactions.

Alongside the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro, the compnay also launched the Realme Smart Scale that comes with 16 health measurements such as heart rate, Body Mass Index, muscle mass, fat rate, and more. The Realme Smart Scale has been launched at a price of Rs 1,999 and will go on sale starting March 30 at 12PM (noon) via Amazon, Flipkart, Realme India website. Realme also introduced a Realme Smart Bulb that supports 16 million colours and comes in 9W and 12W power options. The Realme Smart Bulb will go on sale starting March 30 and will cost Rs 799 for the 9W variant and Rs 999 for the 12W variant.

REALME 8 PRO SPECIFICATIONS

The Realme 8 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1,000 nits of peak brightness and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor with Adreno 618 GPU. The Snapdragon 720G SoC is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable via a microSD card slot. There is a 4,500mAh battery on the Realme 8 Pro with support for 65W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the Realme 8 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome shooter. Up front, the Realme 8 Pro comes with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 shooter for selfies and video calls.

REALME 8 SPECIFICATIONS

The Realme 8 features the same 6.4-inch display as the Realme 8 Pro. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helo G95 chipset and a Mali-G76 MC4 GPU paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot. The Realme 8 has a larger 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

The rear camera on the Realme 8 is also a quad camera unit, which houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel back and white camera. Up front, the Realme 8 has the same 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 front camera.