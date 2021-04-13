Realme 8 To Go On Sale Today on Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications and Offers

Realme’s latest smartphone, the Realme 8 will go on sale again today for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone will be sold on Flipkart and the company’s official website. It comes with a MediaTek Helio processor and features a Super AMOLED hole-punch display and there is a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary shooter. The Realme 8 comes in two colour options - Cyber Black and Cyber Silver. The smartphone will go on sale starting 12PM (noon). It is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and Rs 16,999 for the 8GB RAM variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant that is going on sale today is priced at Rs 15,999 on the Realme website with a cashback offer of Rs 200.

The Realme 8 runs on Android 11-based RealmeUI 2.0 and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. For optics, there is a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the Realme 8.

In terms of connectivity, the Realme 8 comes with dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB type-C port. The smartphone went on sale for the first time on March 25. Buyers of the Realme 8 on Flipkart can benefit from a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. The e-commerce giant is offering the smartphone with no-cost EMIs starting from Rs. 3,000 per month.

