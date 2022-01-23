Realme 8 Users in India Can Now Enjoy Android 12 Features With New Update

Realme has started rolling out Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 on the budget Realme 8 in India. The software update is available to ‘fans’ who have signed up for the “early access" programme, the company notes. It essentially means that the current Realme UI 3.0 for Realme 8 users in the country is in beta form. Once the testing is successful with select users, the company will start rolling out the stable version to all users based on feedback. Realme started accepting applications in batches on January 21.

Following the Realme UI 3.0 update, Realme 8 users will get access to new features and UI. Some of the core Android 12 features will also arrive on the smartphone. Realme had clarified that the new software iteration brings ‘Fluid Space design’ and ‘Sketchpad AOD’, ‘features to help protect your privacy’, and ‘improvements across the entire system’ to make the smartphone faster.

How to get Realme UI 3.0 on Realme 8

To get the trial version of Realme UI 3.0, go to Settings > Software Update > Check if you have the update > Click on the Settings icon at the top right > Trial version > Early access > Submit application.

In the official Realme UI 3.0 changelog for Realme 8, the company explains, “You will receive the update soon after submitting all needed information in the application channel, but keep in mind that we have limited seats to ensure an optimal beta testing programme."

Realme has also acknowledged some of the known issues such as slow reboot time, battery problem, no camera watermark. The changelog highlights that users must ensure 60 percent battery and back up all files before the software update. Users need to check that the Realme 8 is at least running on the required UI version - RMX3085_11.A.22/ RMX3085_11.A.24 to be eligible for Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. Realme 8 costs Rs 15,999 for the base 4GB RAM and 128GB option.

