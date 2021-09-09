Realme 8i, Realme 8s, Realme Pad Launch Today: How To Watch Live & What To Expect

Chinese manufacturer Realme is all set to launch its Realme 8i, Realme 8s, and the Realme Pad in India today. While the two smartphones will be a new addition to the Realme 8 series, while the Realme Pad will be the first tablet from the company. All the three new devices will come with a MediaTek processor. The Realme 8i and Realme 8s will come with a hole-punch display. Alongisde the Realme smartphones and the Realme tablet, the BBK Electronics brand will also launch its Realme Cobble and Realme Pocket speakers that were first launched in May with a price tag of MYR 99 (roughly Rs 1,800) and MYR 97 (roughly Rs 1,700).

The Realme 8i, Realme 8s, and the Realme Pad launch will take place in India at 12:30PM IST. It will be launched via a livestream through Realme’s Facebook and YouTube channels. Users can also watch the event live on Realme’s website (events page) and from the video embedded below this paragraph. The Realme Pad is one of the most anticipated launches, and is expected to come with a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display with an 82.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The tablet will come with a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC that will be backed by a 7,100mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

The Realme 8i, on the other hand, is said to come with a 6.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate display. It is teased to come with a hole-punch display design. The smartphone will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM. The smartphone will also come with Realme’s Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology that will bring up to 5GB of additional RAM using the internal storage of the device. The Realme 8i is said to come with a triple rear camera setup and may carry a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The Realme 8s, on the other hand, is teased to come with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone will carry triple rear cameras and may come with a 90Hz refresh rate display. The Realme 8s will also carry triple rear cameras and come in Universe Blue and Universe Purple colours.

