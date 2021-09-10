Realme 8i vs Redmi 10 Prime vs Redmi Note 10s: Which one should you pick?

Realme 8i has finally made its way to the Indian market after a long buildup campaign by the company. This budget segment offering from Realme is expected to spice up the competition in the coming days and give another option to the buyers looking for smartphones in the segment. Going with an aggressive pricing, the OEM has introduced the Realme 8i at a starting price of Rs 13,999, making it the cheapest phone with a 120Hz display in the Indian market.

At this price point, the smartphone will be up and against the likes of Redmi 10 Prime and Redmi Note 10s from Xiaomi, and will offer a kind of confusion that every customer might like. So which one should be your pick in this segment? Let’s find out in the comparison here.

Realme 8i vs Redmi 10 Prime vs Redmi Note 10s: Display

The Realme 8i features a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD and is the only one among the three to offer 120Hz refresh rate. In comparison, the Redmi 10 Prime offers a 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. While the Redmi Note 10s has the USP of having a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, it misses out on having a high refresh rate and comes with a 60Hz panel. All three phones have a punch-hole camera on the front.

Realme 8i vs Redmi 10 Prime vs Redmi Note 10s: Processor

While the Realme 8i has been powered with a Mediatek Helio G96 processor, the Redmi 10 Prime gets a Mediatek Helio G88 which is the first representation of this SoC on a smartphone. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 10s sports an Helio G95 processing unit. The Note 10 Prime and Realme 8i are available in two RAM + storage options of 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB, while on the other hand, the Note 10s has a single RAM variant of 6GB, and 128 GB storage. All three phones come with MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Realme 8i vs Redmi 10 Prime vs Redmi Note 10s: Camera

One of the key features of modern-day smartphones is their camera and all three phones have an interesting lineup. First up is the Realme 8i that has been equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera assisted by two 2 MP shooters. On the front, it has a 16 MP selfie shooter. In comparison, the Redmi 10 Prime has a quad-camera setup to offer with 50 MP primary and 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP lenses on the rear and an 8MP shooter on the front. The Note 10s feature a similar quad-camera setup but with a 64 MP primary lens and 13 MP selfie shooter. However, the Note 10s has 4K video recording support that misses from the other two devices.

Realme 8i vs Redmi 10 Prime vs Redmi Note 10s: Battery

The Realme 8i and Redmi Note 10s offer the same capacity of 5000mAh but with different fast-charging abilities. While the 8i can support up to 18W fast charging, the Note 10s is equipped to handle fast charging of up to 33W. The Redmi 10 Prime on the other hand has a 6000mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging ability.

Realme 8i vs Redmi 10 Prime vs Redmi Note 10s: Price

Now, let’s answer the big question: what are the prices? Starting with Redmi 10 Prime, the device’s 4GB + 64GB comes at a price of Rs 12,499 and the 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 14,999. The Redmi Note 10s on the other hand is priced at Rs 14,999 for 6GB + 64GB and Rs 16,499 for the 128GB variant.

The newly launched Realme 8i has been introduced with a price tag of Rs 13,999 for its 4GB + 64GB variant, and Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 128GB.

Realme 8i vs Redmi 10 Prime vs Redmi Note 10s: Which one should you pick?

While all three phones are in touching range of competition and feature unique qualities, if you are looking for a good display and camera, the Redmi Note 10s can be a balanced pick. The AMOLED display phone offers 4K video recording and has faster charging abilities. However, at a cut price, the Realme 8i with a 120Hz display also appears to be an attractive proposition.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here