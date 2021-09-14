Realme 8i's First Sale in India Starts Today: Price, Specs and Best Deal

Realme’s new budget smartphone, the Realme 8i, will go on first sale in India today, September 14 through Flipkart and Realme channels, post noon. The smartphone debuted alongside Realme 8s 5G that went on sale in the country earlier this week. The newly launched Realme 8i lacks 5G but brings a 120Hz display in the budget segment that competitors like Xiaomi and Samsung are yet to offer at the same price point. Other notable features include triple rear cameras and a large 5,000mAh battery. Its price in India starts at Rs 13,999 for Rs 4GB + 64GB option and goes up to Rs 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage. Customers can choose between Space Black and Space Purple colours.

In terms of specifications, the Realme 8i carries the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC and a 6.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 1-nit night mode. The chipset comes paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The phone supports 5GB of virtual RAM expansion to ensure a smoother performance. Its triple rear cameras come inside a square-shaped module that adopts the same colour as the smartphone. The rear camera system houses a 50-megapixel sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel selfie sensor in its hole-punch cutout. The camera app on the Realme 8i comes bundled with modes such as ultra steady video, night mode, panoramic view, timelapse, portrait mode, HDR, ultra macro, AI scene recognition, AI beauty, filter, chroma boost, and slow motion.\

Impeccable pictures are just a click away!The #realme8i comes equipped with a 50MP AI Triple Camera which lets you capture your memorable moments with utmost clarity. First Sale Tomorrow at 12 PM with additional bank offers. #InfinitelySmooth https://t.co/RCdJAXhDZw pic.twitter.com/vz60E4jj0B — realme (@realmeIndia) September 13, 2021

The Realme 8i packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. The smartphone is touted to deliver 35.2 hours of standby time with just 5 percent battery and Super Power Saving Mode enabled. Other notable features include a 3.5mm audio jack, fingerprint sensor, and six-level refresh rate.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here