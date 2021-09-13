Realme 8S 5G To Go On Sale For The First Time Today: Price, Offers, Specs & More

Chinese manufacturer Realme’s Realme 8S 5G is set to go on sale in India for the first time today. The smartphone was launched last week alongside the Realme Pad and Realme 8i in the country. The smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart and Realme.com at 12PM (noon) IST. The Realme 8i is priced in India at Rs 17,999 onwards for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It has been launched in two colour options - Universal Blue and Universe Purple. There will be a discount of Rs 1,500 for buyers who use HDFC or ICICI Bank credit, debit cards or EMI transactions.

The Realme 8s 5G comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It features an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. It has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. In terms of optics, the Realme 8S 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup that comes with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The Realme 8S 5G comes with a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

In terms of connectivity, the Realme 8S 5G comes with 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB type-C port.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here