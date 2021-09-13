Realme 8s 5G vs iQoo Z3 5G vs Poco X3 Pro: Price in India, Specs, Features Compared

Realme has finally introduced its latest 5G mobile called the Realme 8s 5G. The phone features a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor, along with a new Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) technology, and more, making it the first in the segment. The phone is positioned against other phones like iQoo Z3 5G and Poco X3 Pro that offer good value for money. Let’s find out which phone emerges as the winner of this segment.

Realme 8s 5G vs iQoo Z3 5G vs Poco X3 Pro: Price in India

Starting with the price of the Realme 8s 5G, the phone starts with a price tag of Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB model is priced at Rs 19,999. The iQOO Z3 5G comes in three storage configurations that include 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, which is priced at Rs 19,999, 8GB RAM + 128GB variant priced at Rs 20,990, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB version is priced at Rs 22,990. The Poco X3 Pro price starts at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB model, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB option is priced at Rs 20,999.

Realme 8s 5G vs iQoo Z3 5G vs Poco X3 Pro: Design

The Realme 8s 5G is available in two colour options of Universe Blue, Universe Purple and gets a new Infinite Star design. The front gets a punch-hole design, while the back panel of the phone features a square-shaped camera module.

The iQoo Z3 5G comes in Ace Black and Cyber Blue variants. The front features a water-drop notch display, while the back gets a vertically aligned camera module. The Poco X3 Pro gets a Polycarbonate back and comes with three colour options of Graphite Black, Steel Blue and Golden Bronze. This phone gets a Quad Rear camera setup at the back and features a punch-hole display on the front.

Realme 8s 5G vs iQoo Z3 5G vs Poco X3 Pro: Display

In terms of display, the Realme 8s 5G flaunts a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS display and features a 90Hz refresh rate with 600 nits brightness. The iQoo Z3 5G comes with a 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR support, while the Poco X3 Pro sports a 6.67-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sample rate and HDR10 support.

Realme 8s 5G vs iQoo Z3 5G vs Poco X3 Pro: Performance

The Realme 8s 5G is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor and gets up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage, backed with a new Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) technology that allows the device to add up to 5GB of RAM to the existing 8GB RAM, which means you get up to 13GB RAM. The Realme 8s 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 on top of Android 11.

The iQoo Z3 5G comes powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor with up to 12GB of RAM support and up to 256 GB internal storage.

The Poco X3 Pro gets Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The phone runs on MIUI 12 user interface on top of Android 11.

Realme 8s 5G vs iQoo Z3 5G vs Poco X3 Pro: Cameras

The Realme 8s 5G gets a triple rear camera setup at the back that includes a 64MP primary lens, 2MP B&W portrait lens, and 2MP macro camera. On the front is a 16MP camera for video calling and selfies.

The iQoo Z3 5G rear camera module includes a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP macro lens and a 16MP camera for selfies.

The Poco X3 Pro comes with a Quad rear camera setup that includes a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide sensor and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro. On the front is a 20MP camera for video calling and selfies placed in a punch-hole display.

Realme 8s 5G vs iQoo Z3 5G vs Poco X3 Pro: Battery

The Realme 8s 5G gets a 4,880mAh battery and supports a 33W DART fast charging feature. The iQOO Z3 5G gets a 4,400mAh battery and 55W fast charging support, while the Poco X3 Pro comes with a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Realme 8s 5G vs iQoo Z3 5G vs Poco X3 Pro: Verdict

To sum it up, the Realme 8s 5G is a very capable 5G smartphone. The iQOO Z3 5G is also a decent phone that falls under the same price bracket as the Realme 8s 5G that features 55W fast charging support, while the Poco X3 Pro comes with Snapdragon 860 SoC and 33W fast charging support. The iQoo Z3 is a super reliable pick in this segment, and may be the most well heeled as per the spec sheet.

