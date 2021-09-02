Realme 8s Flipkart Availability Revealed Ahead of India Launch: What to expect

Realme has announced that its upcoming Realme 8s 5G smartphone will retail in India via Flipkart. The company is yet to share the exact launch date, though the device is rumoured to debut alongside Realme 8i that is said to be designed for entry-level smartphone users and Realme Pad tablet in the country. The company has also set up a dedicated micro-site for Realme 8s that reveals MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC under the hood. Notably, Realme is promoting the phone as the world’s first Dimensity 810-powered smartphone. MediaTek’s Dimensity 800-series is designed to add 5G connectivity to budget offerings; hence Realme 8s 5G is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 in India. The micro-site does not reveal any other specifications yet.

As the name suggests, the Realme 8s 5G will sit with the existing Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, and Realme 8 Pro when it debuts. Earlier in July, its alleged renders surfaced online that showed a design similar to the Realme 8 5G (at least the rear panel) with a rectangular camera module that houses the pill-shaped LED flash and triple cameras. In terms of specifications, the phone will reportedly sport a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek chipset would be complemented by 6GB and 8GB RAM options, with an additional 5GB virtual RAM. For those unaware, virtual RAM utilises a portion of the internal storage for better multitasking. In terms of storage, the smartphone is said to have 128GB and 256GB storage variants. Out of the box, the phone will run on Android 11 OS with Realme UI 2.0 custom skin on top, the leak claimed.

As for the optics, the triple camera rear setup is said to house a 64-megapixel primary sensor; however, details regarding the remaining sensors are unclear. At the front, the Realme 8s 5G might carry a 16-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calling. Other rumoured features include a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Dart fast-charging support, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The alleged render teases the phone in purple colour, though Realme may add more options as it typically does with most of its smartphones.

