Realme is reportedly working on a new smartphone dubbed Realme 8s for the Indian market. As the name suggests, the smartphone would sit with the existing Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, and Realme 8 Pro when it debuts. Its alleged render has also surfaced online that looks similar to the Realme 8 5G (at least the rear panel) with a rectangular camera module that houses the pill-shaped LED flash and triple cameras. The Realme 8s will reportedly launch in India along with another rumoured device dubbed Realme 8i that is said to be designed for entry-level smartphone users.

Both specifications and renders were published by 91Mobiles in collaboration with OnLeaks. The report states the Realme 8s would sport a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz display and carry a new MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC under the hood. The unannounced chipset will also enable 5G connectivity on the smartphone, similar to its Dimenisty 800 and Dimensity 820 siblings. The chipset will reportedly be paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options, with an additional 5GB virtual RAM. For those unaware, virtual RAM utilises a portion of the internal storage for better multitasking. In terms of storage, the smartphone is said to have 128GB and 256GB storage variants, though there’s no confirmation yet as per the report. Out of the box, the phone will run on Android 11 OS with Realme UI 2.0 custom skin on top.

As for the optics, the triple camera rear setup is said to house a 64-megapixel primary sensor; however, details regarding the remaining sensors are unclear. At the front, the Realme 8s might carry a 16-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calling. Other rumoured features include a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Dart fast-charging support, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The alleged render teases the phone in purple colour, though Realme may add more options as it typically does with most of its smartphones.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here