Realme 9 4G Launched With 90Hz Super AMOLED Display, 5000mAh Battery: Prices, Specs And More

Realme 9 4G has been launched in India alongside the Realme GT 2 Pro flagship. The smartphone has been launched as an affordable offering from the smartphone maker and comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, a 5,000mAh battery and a 90Hz AMOLED display. The Realme 9 4G is the latest addition to the Realme 9 series that already has the Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+, Realme 9 SE, and the Realme 9i already. Let us take a look at how much the Realme 9 4G costs in India, its specifications and more.

Realme 9 4G Price in India

The Realme 9 4G has been launched at a price of Rs 17,999 onwards for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 18,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone has been launched in three colour options - Sunburst Gold, Stargaze White, and Meteor Black. The company is also offering a Rs 2,000 discount for HDFC Bank customers, bringing the smartphone’s price down to Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants, respectively. The smartphone will go on sale starting April 12 on Flipkart, Realme.com, and other offline retailers.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Realme GT 2 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Paper-Like Back Panel: Prices, Specifications And More

Realme 9 4G Specifications

The Realme 9 4G has been launched with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable via a microSD card slot. There is a 5,000mAh battery on the Realme 9 4G that supports 33W Quick Charge fast charging technology.

ALSO READ: Realme 9 Pro Plus Review: Good Mid-Ranger With Impressive Camera But What’s With That Design?

In terms of optics, the Realme 9 4G comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM6 primary shooter, a super-wide angle lens, and a 4cm macro shooter. Up front, the Realme 9 4G comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

WATCH VIDEO: Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Review: New Flagship Killer Smartphone Under Rs 40,000?

In terms of connectivity, the Realme 9 4G has dual SIM support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ Glonass/ Galileo, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB type-C port.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.