Realme 9 4G Will Launch Alongside Realme GT 2 Pro On This Date: Expected Price, Specs And More

Realme will launch its next flagship, the Realme GT 2 Pro in India on April 7. Now, the company has announced that it will also launched the Realme 9 4G alongside its flagship offering on the same day in India. Realme has confirmed the launch, along with revealing the presence of a 108-megapixel rear camera. Realme announced the Realme 9 launch alongside the Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India on its Twitter, saying that the smartphone will come with a 108-megapixel camera, and will be launched at 12:30PM IST on April 7. The Realme 9 4G has been a part of the rumour mill previously and the smartphone is hinted to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, a high refresh rate display, and more.

“Are you ready to #CaptureTheSpark?" Realme said in its tweet announcing the Realme 9 4G launch. As mentioned above, the Realme 9 4G will be launched alongside the Realme GT 2 Pro on April 7 at 12:30PM IST. The company has also made the microsite live for the Realme 9 4G, which further details the camera features on the upcoming budget mid-range offering from the smartphone maker. The Realme 9 4G will come with a triple rear camera setup that will include a 108-megapixel shooter, a 4cm macro shooter, and a wide angle shooter with a 120-degree field of view. The company also said that the Realme 9 4G will be one of the first smartphones to come with Samsung’s ISOCELL HM6 sensor. Realme has also revealed that the Realme 9 4G will come with a 90Hz display, along with 360Hz touch sampling rate for smoothness, and there will be an under-display fingerprint scanner on the smartphone. Images of the smartphone also hint at a 3.5mm headphone jack on the Realme 9 4G.

Realme 9 4G Price (Expected)

While there aren’t many reports around the price of the smartphone, it is expected to be launched under Rs 20,000 in India. The Realme 9i, that was also launched earlier this year as the more affordable Realme 9 series smartphone is priced at Rs 13,999 onwards in India. Further, the Realme 9 Pro is priced at Rs 17,999 in the country. The Realme 9 4G is expected to sit between these two offerings, so it will be priced somewhere in the middle of the Realme 9i and the Realme 9 Pro.

Realme 9 4G Specifications (Expected)

According to earlier rumours, the Realme 9 4G will come with an AMOLED display, and a 16-megapixel front shooter. The smartphone is said to come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Further, the Realme 9 4G is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and will come in two configurations - 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, according to rumours. The smartphone is also said to come with Android 12-based Realme UI 3 out of the box.

