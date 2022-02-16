Realme 9 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Launched With Colour Changing Design: Price, Specs And Other Feature

Smartphone brand Relame has launched its latest smartphones in the Realme 9 series in India - Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G. The two smartphones come as mid-range offerings from the smartphone brand and will go into direct competition with other recently-launched 5G offerings like Infinix Zero 5G, Vivo T1 5G, Mi 11i, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, and more. The Realme 9 Pro 5G comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, while the Realme 9 Pro+ has a MediaTek processor. The Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G will be sold on Flipkart and come with several quirky features like a colour changing design, heart rate monitor, and more.

Realme 9 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Price and Availability

The Realme 9 Pro 5G has been launched at a price of Rs 17,999 onwards for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 20,000. The Realme 9 Pro+, on the other hand starts at a price of Rs 24,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There is also an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant that is priced at Rs 28,999.

The Realme 9 Pro 5G will go on sale starting February 23 at 12PM (noon) and the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G will go on sale starting February 21 at 12PM (noon) IST. The smartphones are available at a flat Rs 2,000 discount for HDFC Bank customers on card and EMI transactions.

Realme 9 Pro 5G Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Realme 9 Pro 5G comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone carries a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Up front, the Realme 9 Pro 5G comes with a 16-megapixel front camera.

The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Specifications

The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G, on the other hand, comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G also comes with a triple rear camera that includes a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766 shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

The smartphone has a 4,500mAh battery that supports 60W SuperDart fast charging. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Realme 9 Pro+ also comes with a heart rate sensor. The in-display fingerprint sensor on the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G doubles up as the smartphone’s heart rate sensor. There are eight different heart-rate scene labels that users can use to measure their heart rate. These include General, Working, Exercise, Resing, Excited, Stressed, Full of energy, and Sleepless. The heart rate tracking is not medically approved yet, Realme has said.

