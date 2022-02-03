Realme 9 Pro+ To Come With Colour Changing Design Similar To Vivo V23 Pro

Smartphone maker Realme is going the way of its rivals with the upcoming Realme 9 Pro+ smartphone, which has been teased to come with a colour changing design from Blue to Red, the company’s India chief Madhav Sheth teased on his social media. The Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ are said to be launched in India later this month. The Realme 9 Pro+ is said to come with a “Light Shift Design" where the back panel will change colour when exposed to sunlight or UV light. This is similar to the design on Vivo’s recently launched Vivo V23 Pro that also changes its colour from a shade of golden to a sky-blue colour when exposed to UV light or sunlight.

Realme India chief Madhav Sheth teased the Relame 9 Pro+ colour changing feature on his Twitter saying that the two colours it will be capable of using are Sunrise Blue and Glittery Red. In a separate tweet, Realme’s official Twitter handle posted a small teaser clip about the new design, showing how the Light Shift Design on the smartphone works. A 15-second video show that the back shifts colour from Sunrise Blue to Glittery Red when exposed to sunlight. It is also said to change colour when exposed to sunlight at certain temperatures.

Only the Realme 9 Pro+ is said to come with this colour changing design, as the company’s India head only mentioned the Reamle 9 Pro+ in his tweet. However, the official company Twitter says that the “Realme 9 Pro series" will have the “Light Shift Design." It is unclear if the Realme 9 Pro will come with a colour changing design.

Earlier this year, Vivo launched the Vivo V23 series within which the Vivo V23 Pro also had a similar feature. The smartphone in Sunshine Gold colour option shifts colour when exposed to UV light or sunlight. Before this, Oppo’s Reno 5 Pro was launched last year with a similar feature.

