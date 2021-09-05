Realme 9 Series Officially Announced, Company Says More Details on September 9

Realme has officially announced the development of the Realme 9 series, successor of the Realme 8 series that the company unveiled this year. Realme CMO Francis Wong has announced the company would share more details during Realme’s upcoming launch event on September 9. Notably, new products like Realme 8s 5G, Realme 8i, and Realme Pad tablet are set to debut at the launch event. Currently, no details about the next-gen series are available, but we can expect it to include at least a regular Realme 9 and Realme 9 Pro smartphones, whenever the company plans to launch them. At the moment, the Realme 8 series includes Realme 8 4G, Realme 8 5G, Realme 8 Pro, and soon to be added Realme 8s 5G and Realme 8i.

It will be interesting to see the features on the next-gen Realme 9, as the company refreshed the Realme 8 series significantly. Realme introduced 5G to its budget portfolio with Realme 8 5G and 108-megapixel camera with Realme 8 Pro while again keeping the price tag below Rs 20,000. The Pro model also supports 50W fast charging, a feature typically reserved for flagships. The upcoming Realme 8s 5G again aims to bring 5G connectivity to the budget segment. The phone will be the first device to pack MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, designed to add 5G on budget phones. On the other hand, Realme 8i is said to be an entry-level smartphone with MediaTek Helio G96 chipset under the hood. The phone will reportedly carry a 120Hz display - an extremely rare feat for entry-level smartphones. Going by the old trends, Realme might expand these features on more devices with the next-gen Realme 9 series. The company may unveil the series in Q4 2021 (October to December 2021), but it’s purely speculation.

As you all know, #realme launches two generations of Number & Pro every year (one for H1, another for H2). Ppl are now asking abt realme 9 series, we have a big announcement to make on the upcoming launch 8s & 8i event on 9th Sep. So book your calendar and watch it live. pic.twitter.com/m8V8lgRntW— Francis Wong (@FrancisRealme) September 2, 2021

Apart from new smartphones under the Realme 8 series and the announcement of the Realme 9 series, the company will launch its first tablet Realme Pad. Realme Pad will come with a sleek design, the company revealed earlier.

