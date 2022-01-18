CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Omicron#Movies#ViratKohli#AssemblyElections#BiggBoss15#PKL
Home » News » Tech » Realme 9i Budget Phone Launched: Check Price, Specs And More In These Photos
1-MIN READ

Realme 9i Budget Phone Launched: Check Price, Specs And More In These Photos

The Realme 9i is priced at Rs 13,999 onwards in India. (Image Credit: Twitter/ @realmeindia)

The Realme 9i is priced at Rs 13,999 onwards in India. (Image Credit: Twitter/ @realmeindia)

The Realme 9i is priced at Rs 13.999 onwards in India. It will go on sale starting January 25, and January 22 in an early sale.

Tech Desk
Chinese smartphone maker Realme has launched its latest smartphone, the Realme 9i in India. The Realme 9i comes as a budget mid-range offering from Realme and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM. It is back by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.
The Realme 9i has been priced at Rs 13,999 onwards in India for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,999 in India. The smartphone has been launched in two colour options - Prism Black and Prism Blue and will be available for sale on Flipkart and Realme.com starting January 22 as an early sale, and then January 25.
In terms of specifications, the Realme 9i comes with a 6.6-inch display with an full-HD+ display and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that is paired with 33W fast charging.
The Realme 9i has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel secondary lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel front camera on the Realme 9i.
RELATED NEWS
Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, a USB type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, a USB type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The smartphone will also come with Realme’s Dynamic RAM expansion technology that the company promises to bring via a software update. Users will be able to expand the RAM by up to 5GB using the extra internal storage on their device.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Tech Desk

Tech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at News18’s Tech Desk consisting of reporters, writers, editors and opinio...Read More

Tags
first published:January 18, 2022, 13:44 IST