Realme 9i Budget Phone Launched: Check Price, Specs And More In These Photos

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has launched its latest smartphone, the Realme 9i in India. The Realme 9i comes as a budget mid-range offering from Realme and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM. It is back by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.
In terms of specifications, the Realme 9i comes with a 6.6-inch display with an full-HD+ display and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that is paired with 33W fast charging.
The Realme 9i has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel secondary lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel front camera on the Realme 9i.
Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, a USB type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The smartphone will also come with Realme’s Dynamic RAM expansion technology that the company promises to bring via a software update. Users will be able to expand the RAM by up to 5GB using the extra internal storage on their device.