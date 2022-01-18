Realme 9i Launch In India: How To Watch Live, What To Expect

Chinese smartphone maker Realme is set to launch the Realme 9i in India today. The smartphone was launched in Vietnam last week, and comes as a successor to Realme’s 8i that was launched last year. The smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, a 90Hz display, and more. The Realme 9i will be launched as a budget mid-range smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer and will be launched at 12:30PM in India.

Realme 9i Expected Price

The smartphone will be launched in India via a virtual launch event, which will be livestreamed through Facebook and YouTube. Users can also watch the livestream in the video embedded below this paragraph. It is not known as to how much the smartphone will be priced in India. In vietnam, the Realme 9i was launched at a price of VND 6,290,000 (roughly Rs 20,600) for the lone 6GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage.

Realme 9i Expected Specifications

Since the smartphone was launched in Vietnam last week, we already have a fair idea as to what it will offer. It comes with a 6.6-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, that is expandable via a microSD card slot. The smartphone will come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The smartphone will come with a triple rear camera that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter and two 2-megapixel secondary shooters. Up front, the Realme 9i comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.