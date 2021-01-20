Realme Announces That its Next 5G Smartphone Will Feature the New 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC

Realme has announced that it would be one of the first brands to incorporate the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC into its next 5G smartphone. The Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek had announced the launch of two 6nm chips - the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and MediaTek Dimensity 1100, earlier today. Realme was also among the first smartphone brands to use its erstwhile MediaTek flagship, Dimensity 1000+ on the Realme X7 Pro that is currently available in China and will soon launch in India. The Chinese tech company is also developing a new smartphone with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC that carries the codename 'Race.'

Realme is yet to share more details over its next 5G smartphone featuring the Dimensity 1200 SoC. The official moniker of the device also remains unclear, at the moment. Speaking over the partnership with MediaTek for the Dimensity 1200 processor, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth says that the company will continue to foster development and adoption of 5G around the world. "Realme has always enjoyed an immensely productive collaboration with MediaTek since its inception and has achieved excellent market results and reputation on the way. The partnership to bring disruptive innovation to users continues in 2021 as well," he stated in a statement.

Notably, the Realme executive has also been teasing the launch of a new X-series smartphone in India, though it might be the Realme X7 series that has been confirmed to launch in the country since November 2020. According to GSMArena, the company is also developing a new Realme X9 Pro smartphone that might feature the Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. The report adds that the phone would feature a 108-megapixel primary camera and a 6.4-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution. The Realme X9 Pro will reportedly pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Meanwhile, the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 is based on 6nm process and comes with integrated 5G modem that supports 5G NSA and SA modes, 5G carrier aggregation (2cc) across FDD and TDD, Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), Dual SIM Dual Standby 5G, and VoNR support. Its prime Cortex-A78 core is clocked at up to 3GHz, while the other three performance cores are Cortex-A78 cores, clocked up to 2.6GHz. The remaining four cores on the SoC are the Cortex-A55, clocked at up to 2.0GHz. The Dimensity 1200 supports an up to 168Hz refresh rate at FHD+ resolution.