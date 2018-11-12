Realme Announces The Revised Price For Realme 2 And Realme C1: Here Are The Details

Realme has announced a marginal price hike on select products today. Now, Realme 2's 3GB RAM+32GB ROM variant will be available at Rs 9,499, whereas the 4GB RAM+64GB ROM price remains unchanged. People will be able to buy Realme C1 at Rs 7,999 from now on. For all the other devices, the prices will remain the same.Sharing his thoughts on the decision taken by the brand, Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer, Realme India, said, “As a young brand, Realme has created multiple milestones. Adding to our success, we have sold 2 million units during the Diwali sale on Flipkart. We are very grateful for the affection people have shown towards the brand and appreciate the kind support.”Adding to the Diwali sales, Realme has been the top-selling smartphone brand in Indonesia’s Lazada 11.11 shopping festival surpassing several other smartphone brands the company said in a statement.“At Realme, we tried to control the price, providing our devices in best price possible. But forced to increase the price marginally on some of the products which are affected the most due to the current market scenario. Even after elevating the price, all the products still remain the best in their price segments.” He added.