Realme is reportedly planning to launch the next-generation Realme Band 2 in India in October. According to 91Mobiles, the wearable recently appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards certification site, further adding weight to the claim. Realme has been rumoured to be working on the Realme Band 2 for quite some time, and its alleged renders appeared back in July. As per the leak, the smart band features 1.4-inch bigger than the typical 1.2-inch fitness bands. The renders tipped a design language similar to the Xiaomi Band 6 and Huawei Band 6.

At the moment, the exact launch date of the Realme Band 2 remains unclear, and the company is yet to confirm the development. The rumoured wearable will succeed the Realme Band, launched in March 2020. The band will reportedly have three strap colour options of Black, Blue, and Green. All three straps might have a tang buckle, much like the original Realme Band. In terms of features, the Realme Band 2 may carry a 1.4-inch square display with touch support. Users could track heart rate and blood oxygen levels (SpO2) that feature in Realme’s latest smartwatches. The fitness band is said to measure 45.9x 24.6×12.1mm and have replaceable Realme will reportedly ship a pogo-pin charger with the fitness tracker.

The original Realme Band sports a 0.96-inch display and can show notifications for calls, messages, and reminders. It can also fetch notifications from third-party apps like WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Users can track heart rate but no SpO2 monitoring. It launched with a price tag of Rs 2,999 but is currently retailing at Rs 1,499. The Mi Smart Band 6 is currently priced at Rs 3,499, and the Realme Band 2 could be priced around the same range in India if the rumour on its launch is accurate.

