Realme has refreshed its smart-wearable portfolio with the new Realme Band 2 in India. The company has also unveiled a new 32-inch Realme Smart TV Neo with 20W output in the country. The new fitness wearable can now track blood oxygen levels, a selling point among wearables amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It also comes with a bigger display to rival bands from Xiaomi (Mi Band 6) and Huawei (Huawei band 6) in India. The smart TV is a no-frills device designed for a small space or office reception. It is the most affordable TV in Realme’s smart TV lineup.

Starting with the Realme Band 2, the new wearable features a larger 1.4-inch display with touch support, over 50 personalised dial faces, and 500 nits of brightness. The dial comes in a black colour finish, and customers can add straps of different colours. The Realme Band 2 is compatible with smartphones running Android 5.0 and beyond and iOS 11 and beyond. Users can use Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity and the Realme Link app to manage the device. The wearable can also track over 90 Sports Modes, like running, cycling, strengthening training, swimming, and so on. The firmware supports recording daily and weekly total exercise time and total calories burned. In terms of health features, customers can track Heart Rate (HR), Heart Rate Variability (HRV), Peripheral Capillary Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) and wearing detections.

The Realme Band 2 also features 5ATM water protection, and users can control IoT devices such as earphones, smart light bulbs and speakers. Its price in India starts at Rs 2,999, and the first sale is scheduled for September 27 from noon onwards on the Realme site, Flipkart, and other partner channels.

On the other hand, the Realme Smart TV Neo 32 is an entry-level smart TV and is the most affordable TV in its India-specific lineup. As the name suggests, it sports a 32-inch display with slim bezels and seemingly HD resolution. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor based on 64-bit architecture and supports single-band 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity. Other connectivity options include two HDMI ports, a single USB and LAN port, and an AV input. Coming to the audio, the Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch comes with dual-speakers with 20W output and Dolby Audio support. The company claims the proprietary Chroma Boost function will offer adequate brightness and colours for a good viewing experience. Android users can also use Quick cast to play content from their smartphone on the TV without wires. Its price in India is set at Rs 14,999, and the first sale is scheduled for October 3, noon onwards on the Realme site and Flipkart.

