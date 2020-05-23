Realme Band Re-Launched in India With Enhanced Brightness, Updated Software And More

Realme has re-launched the updated version of the Realme Band with enhanced display and update software features in India. Originally launched in March alongside the Realme 6 series, the wearable met with criticism from users who complained of the wearable's poor brightness, especially in outdoor conditions. However, taking a cue from the poor reviews, the company said that the revamped Realme Band will now have an improved brightness level under direct sunlight as well as several other new features.

Realme Band Updated Features

The revamped Realme Band that comes with a software update (version 6.0), brings with it a new weather page and Realme Link app that provides real-time weather updates by automatically taking location from phones. The user interface (UI) has also undergone a significant change as users will have clean and minimalistic icons that the band lacked before. Furthermore, there will be 'Find Phones' and 'Restart Options' as well. The heart-rate accuracy sensor in the fitness tracker has been upgraded with enhancements, and this will come handy to those with poor heart condition, as they will be able to access updates on high and low heart alerts. Additionally, Realme said that it will roll out 'music control' and 'stopwatch' features on the Realme Band soon.

Realme Band Price and Availability in India

The re-launched Realme Band costs Rs 1,499 in India and can be purchased from Flipkart, Amazon, as well as the company website. Available in Ink Black, Olive Green, and Light Yellow, the band will go on sale from May 28 at 12 PM IST through the e-commerce platforms. The wearable features a 0.96-inch (2.4cm) colour TFT LCD panel that has 80x160 pixels resolution. The band also has a sleep quality monitor which can track nine different sports including running, walking, cycling, yoga among others.