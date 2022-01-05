Realme Book Enhanced Edition With 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme has unveiled its second laptop, the Realme Book Enhanced Edition, for the Chinese market. The productivity-focused laptop again takes design inspiration from Apple MacBooks and comes in two colours - Green and Grey. The laptop now gets 16GB of RAM and 512GB of PCIe SSD storage, while the older-gen model (called Realme Book Slim in India) has 8GB of RAM. We also get the 11th-Gen Intel Core H-series processor instead of the 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU that powers the regular Realme Book (globally). Currently, the Realme Book Enhanced Edition global and India-specific availability details remain unclear.

Realme Book Enhanced Edition Specifications

In terms of specifications, Realme Book Enhanced Edition features a 14-inch IPS display that has a 2K (2,160×1,440 pixels) resolution and considerable chin. The screen further has a 100 percent sRGB colour gamut and a 3:2 aspect ratio. Under the hood, we get the 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-11320H CPU paired with 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB of PCIe SSD storage. In the graphics department, we get the Intel Sharp X discrete GPU. We also get a range of connectivity options that include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2 support, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, a 3.5mm headphone jack. There appears to be no SD card reader on board.

To keep that laptop cool during heavy productivity sessions, there’s a VC liquid cooling system to enhance heat dissipation speed. For audio, we get two Harman speakers that support DTS audio technology. The dual microphones use an AI-backed algorithm for noise cancelling. Coming the battery, the Realme Book Enhanced Edition laptop carries a 54Wh battery, which is touted to offer 12 hours of backup. We get 65W Super Fast Charge support and the charger is claimed to deliver 50 percent of battery capacity with 30 minutes of charging.

Realme Book Enhanced Edition Price

Its price in China is set at CNY 4,699, which is approx Rs 55,000. The laptop will be available for pre-orders starting January 7, but the India-specific details remain unclear.

