Realme Book Prime Sale in India Starts on April 13: Price, Offers and Specifications

Realme’s latest laptop, the Realme Book Prime, will go on sale in India this week. The laptop that debuted alongside Realme GT 2 Pro last week comes in three colours - Real Green, Real Grey, and Real Blue and a single storage option. The laptop was first unveiled at MWC 2022, where we also saw the launch of the Realme Book Prime 8GB RAM variant. Only the 16GB RAM option is available in India via Realme online and offline channels and Flipkart.

Realme Book Prime Price in India

The Realme Book Prime price in India is set at Rs 64,999 for the single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. Its sale will begin on April 13 at 12 PM onwards on Realme.com, and Flipkart. Realme is offering a bunch of deals such as Rs 4,000 off and Rs 3,000 on HDFC debit cards, credit cards and EMI. As a part of the exchange offer, Flipkart customers can upgrade to Realme Book Prime at an effective price of Rs 56,999 (includes an exchange bonus of INR 1000) on April 13 and 14.

Realme Book Prime Specifications

The Realme Book Prime comes with a 14.6-inch display that has 400 nits of brightness, 2K resolution (2160×1440 pixels), and slim bezels. The note has an aluminium chassis and is 14.9mm in thickness. It is powered by the 11th-gen Intel Core i5-11320H processor paired with Iris Xe integrated GPU, 512GB SSD storage, and 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Its connectivity options include two USB-C ports (one with Thunderbolt 4 support), a 3.5mm headphones jack, and a USB-A port. There’s no slot for microSD or SD cards. On the wireless connectivity front, we get Wi-Fi 6 for a more stable internet connection.

Realme says the built-in 54Wh battery would offer up to 12 hours of backup on a single charge. The device can be charged at 65W speed via the USB Type C interface.

