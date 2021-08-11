Realme Book Slim Laptop Confirmed to Launch in India on August 18

Realme has confirmed the launch of Realme Book Slim in India on August 18. The company had previously announced the launch of Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition in the country on the same day. Incidentally, Realme will launch Realme Book in China on August 18. It appears that both Realme Book Slim and Realme Book are the same products but with different monikers for the two markets. However, since the company has not shared any concrete details, readers must take the information with a pinch of salt.

Either way, the occasion will mark the debut of Realme‘s first laptop that would compete against legacy brands like Acer, Asus, HP, and Lenovo. Notably, the Realme Book and Realme Book Slim will also rival laptops from other smartphone makers like Xiaomi, Samsung, and Huawei (only in China).

We are all-set to establish a new benchmark in sleekness!Make way for one of the slimmest laptops ever engineered. The #realmeBook Slim is #DesignedToEmpower, indeed.Launching at 12:30 PM, 18th August on our official channels.Head here: https://t.co/VKM4DERHeD pic.twitter.com/s9JfHsXLx4 — realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) August 11, 2021

Earlier this week, Realme India teased the upcoming notebook in a blue colour finish. Its high-resolution renders also surfaced online last month. The leaked renders highlight the Realme Book (or the Realme Book Slim) in a silver colour design and narrow bezels on the screen, with the Realme logo again on the lid and chin of the screen. On the right side, the Realme Book carries a USB Type-A port and a headphone’s jack. On the other side, there are two USB Type-C ports for connectivity. The laptop’s power button will reportedly double as a fingerprint Sensor to add biometric security. In terms of specifications, the Realme Book might carry 11th-generation Intel Core i3 and i5 CPUs under the hood, with multiple RAM and SSD options. The company had previously confirmed that the laptop would be eligible for Windows 11 update whenever Microsoft rolls out the stable version. The Realme Book is further tipped to carry a 14-inch Full-HD display and measure 307mm in length, 229mm in width and 16mm in thickness. The laptop is expected to be priced around Rs 40,000-mark.

