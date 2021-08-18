Realme India has finally unveiled its first laptop dubbed Realme Book Slim alongside Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition. The laptop comes equipped with up to 11th-generation Intel Core i5 CPU and will be eligible for Windows 11 update whenever Microsoft rolls out the latest OS version. The Realme laptop takes inspiration from Apple MacBook laptops, and the company claims the Realme Book is slimmer than most competitors. The notebook would hope to compete against legacy brands like Acer, Asus, HP, and Lenovo. The Realme Book Slim will also rival laptops from other smartphone makers like Xiaomi, Samsung, and Huawei (only in China).

In terms of specifications, the Realme Book Slim sports a 14-inch display with 2K resolution (2160×1440 pixels), a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 100 percent colour gamut. The notebook features an aluminium alloy body design and measures 14.9mm in thickness. Under the hood, it carries the up to 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The Realme Book Slim supports ‘PC Connect’ to let users manage Realme smartphones via the laptop. Connectivity options on the Realme Book Slim include a USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt 4 support, two USB Type-A ports, and a standard headphones jack. Coming to the battery, it supports 65W fast charging and is touted to last up to 11 hours per charge. Realme says that 30 minutes of charging will give 50 percent battery. Other notable features include fingerprint scanner integrated into power button, HD webcam, and backlit keyboard.

There are two colour options namely, Real Gray and Real Blue. It comes with a price tag of Rs 46,999 for the base 11th-generation Intel Core i3 CPU + 8GB RAM + 256GB SSD storage. The model with 11th-generation Intel Core i5 CPU + 8GB RAM + 512GB SSD storage costs Rs 59,999. Its first sale will start on August 30 via Flipkart and Realme channels. Realme is also offering introductory prices - Rs 44,999 and 56,999 on the two models, respectively. Realme has also launched Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition in India.

