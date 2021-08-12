Realme India has announced that its upcoming Realme Book Slim laptop will feature an aluminium alloy body design and measure 14.9mm in thickness. The company claims that typical laptops are 20mm in thickness while the upcoming Realme Book Slim is teased to be thinner and lightweight. From the promotional posters available on a dedicated microsite, the notebook looks similar to Apple’s MacBook laptops. Just for perspective, the Apple M1-powered MacBoook Air (2020) is roughly 16mm in thickness. Realme has also announced that the Realme Book Slim will come with a USB Type C port with Thunderbolt 4 support, two USB Type-A ports, and a standard headphones jack. The laptop will have at least two colour options in India - silver and blue.

The Realme Book Slim will launch in India on August 18 with Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition. On the same day, Realme will launch Realme Book in China. It appears that both Realme Book Slim and Realme Book are the same products but with different monikers for the two markets. However, since the company has not shared any concrete details, readers must take the information with a pinch of salt. Either way, the occasion will mark the debut of Realme’s first laptop that would compete against legacy brands like Acer, Asus, HP, and Lenovo. Notably, the Realme Book and Realme Book Slim will also rival laptops from other smartphone makers like Xiaomi, Samsung, and Huawei (only in China).

Say goodbye to back-breaking load with the #realmeBook Slim!With a super lightweight body crafted for easy portability, it is truly #DesignedToEmpower a comfortable life.#StayTuned for the launch at 12:30 PM, 18th August on our official channels.https://t.co/VKM4DERHeD pic.twitter.com/82cngT4tma— realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) August 12, 2021

Its high-resolution renders also surfaced online last month. The leaked renders highlight the Realme Book (or the Realme Book Slim) in a silver colour design and narrow bezels on the screen, with the Realme logo again on the lid and chin of the screen. In terms of specifications, the Realme Book might carry 11th-generation Intel Core i3 and i5 CPUs under the hood, with multiple RAM and SSD options. The company had previously confirmed that the laptop would be eligible for Windows 11 update whenever Microsoft rolls out the stable version.

