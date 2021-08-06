Realme Book Teased to Launch in India Alongside Realme GT Series on August 18

The much anticipated Realme Book - company’s first laptop is teased to launch in India on August 18. In a post on Twitter, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth showcased Realme GT Master Edition and the Realme Book alongside a phone under wraps. The caption reads, “which product from it [photo] are you most excited about," indicating that the company may formally launch the laptop soon. Earlier this week, Realme confirmed the launch of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888-powered Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition in the country on August 18.

The promotional photo by Sheth also showcases the Realme Book in a Blue colour finish with the Realme branding on the lid. Earlier, the company had showcased the laptop at Realme GT’s global launch in June, in a grey colour finish. Realme’s first laptop takes inspiration from Apple’s MacBook, as per old photos. Recently, Reale Book’s high-resolution renders and specifications surfaced online ahead of the formal launch.

The renders highlight a silver colour design and narrow bezels on the screen, with the Realme logo again on the lid and chin of the screen. On the right side, the Realme Book carries a USB Type-A port and a headphone’s jack. On the other side, there are two USB Type-C ports for connectivity. The laptop’s power button will reportedly double as a fingerprint Sensor to add biometric security. In terms of specifications, the Realme Book might carry 11th-generation Intel Core i3 and i5 CPUs under the hood, with multiple RAM and SSD options. The company had previously confirmed that the laptop would be eligible for Windows 11 update whenever Microsoft rolls out the stable version. The Realme Book is further tipped to carry a 14-inch Full-HD display and measure 307mm in length, 229mm in width and 16mm in thickness. The laptop is expected to be priced around Rs 40,000-mark.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here