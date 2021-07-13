The Realme Book laptop has been confirmed to be in the works for quite some time, though most of its details remained sparse. A new report by Giznext with tipster OnLeaks has shared its high-resolution renders that highlight the laptop’s Apple MacBook-inspired silver colour design and narrow bezels on the screen. The Realme logo sits at the centre of the chin on the screen, similar to the placement of MacBook branding on Apple laptops. On the right side, we can notice a USB Type-A port and a headphone’s jack. On the other side, there are two USB Type-C ports for connectivity. The report adds that the power button will double as a fingerprint Sensor to add biometric security. Realme is yet to reveal the launch date of the laptop officially.

In terms of specifications, the report claims the Realme Book would carry 11th-generation Intel Core i3 and i5 CPUs, with multiple RAM and SSD configurations. The company had previously confirmed that the laptop would be eligible for Windows 11 update whenever Microsoft rolls out the stable version. The Realme Book is further tipped to carry a 14-inch Full-HD display and measure 307mm in length, 229mm in width and 16mm in thickness. The exact weight of the Realme Book is unclear, but the publication expects it to be under 1.5 kg. Overall, the Realme Book, as per the leak, appears to be a no-frills laptop with a simple design and decent hardware to ensure daily productivity and entertainments task. It could support basic gaming, but GPU details would’ve provided clarity. The report also adds that the Realme Book would launch in August and cost around Rs 40,000. It indicates the company would hope to rival budget offerings from Lenovo, Asus, and Xiaomi in India.

