Realme Buds Air 2 Neo TWS Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation to Launch on April 7

Realme has announced the launch of new TWS earbuds, the Realme Buds Air 2 Neo on April 7. As their name suggests, the TWS earbuds are a new version of the Realme Buds Air 2 that debuted in India in February 2021. Similar to the Buds Air 2, the upcoming Buds Air 2 Neo will feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that essentially cancels out certain elements of ambient sound to provide a richer hearing experience. The new pair of earbuds will also feature 10mm dynamic bass boost audio drivers and can deliver a total of 28 hours of audio playback, the company revealed. The promotional poster of the earbuds look similar to the Realme Buds Q that launched in India last June year. The earbuds are available in India at Rs 1,799.

The latest development comes from Realme Pakistan, and it is unclear whether the new Realme Buds Air 2 Neo will launch in India. However, given Realme’s popularity in the country, the earbuds may eventually launch in near future. Realme currently sells several TWS earbuds in India such as the Realme Buds Air 2, Realme Buds Air Pro, Realme Buds Q, Realme Buds Air Neo, And Realme Buds Air. Given the ‘Neo’ in the moniker, the new Realme Buds Air 2 Neo are expected to carry a more affordable price tag than their sibling. The Realme Buds Air 2 carry a price tag of Rs 3,299 in India.

The promotional poster further highlights that the Realme Buds Air 2 Neo have done away with the ‘R’ logo on the back of the earbuds. The charging case features a pairing button inside it, placed between the two buds. Both the charging case and earbuds adopt a white colour finish with the back of the buds having a blue-gradient finish. The case adopts a round-shape design, unlike the oval-shape case of the Realme Buds Air 2.