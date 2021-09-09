Realme Buds Air 2 TWS Earbuds Get Closer Gold Colour Option, Priced at Rs 3,299

Realme Buds Air 2 TWs earbuds are getting a new Closer Gold option in India. The new colour variant will sit alongside the Closer Black and Closer White options of the earbuds. Apart from the colour change, the Realme Buds Air 2 carry the same specifications as the existing models. The key features include active noise cancellation, 25 hours total battery, and 88ms low latency. The TWS earbuds carry the same price tag of Rs 3,299. The Realme Buds Air 2 Closer Gold will go on sale in India on September 14 via Flipkart and Realme India channels.

The Realme Buds Air 2 Closer Gold come with an in-canal fit that enables passive noise isolation that is critical for the proper functioning of active noise cancellation. The features on the Realme Buds Air 2 are similar to the Realme Buds Air Pro, which was launched last year. Powered by Realme’s R2 chip, the Realme Buds Air 2 Closer Gold come with 10mm drivers and a transparency mode for hearing your surroundings. There is also a super low latency mode for gaming, which has a claimed response delay of 88ms. The Realme Buds Air 2 have a claimed battery life of 25 hours and can charge for worth 120 minutes of listening time in just 10 minutes via a USB Type-C port. The earbuds are tuned by international pop artists The Chainsmokers. These are also among the most affordable ANC-enabled earbuds in India.

Introducing the Closer Gold variant of #realmeBudsAir2 with:✅ Active Noise Cancellation✅ 25hrs Total Playback✅ 88ms Super Low Latency& much more!Priced at ₹3,299. 1st sale at 12 PM, 14th September.#NoiseOffrealmeOn pic.twitter.com/lTkP7CRAPj — realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) September 9, 2021

Apart from the Realme Buds Air 2 Closer Gold, Realme today unveiled the new Realme 8s 5G and Realme 8i smartphones along with its first Android tablet called Realme Pad. The Realme 8s 5G comes as an affordable 5G device, the Realme 8i features a 120Hz display at starting Rs 13,999. The tablet has been priced at Rs 13,999 onwards for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Wi-Fi variant.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here