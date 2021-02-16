Realme Buds Air 2 TWS Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation Teased in New Video, Launch Expected Soon

The Realme Buds Air 2 TWS earbuds have been teased by Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth in a newly launched video. In the 45-second video clip, we can notice the earbuds in black colour finish and the audio device appears to have the same design language as the original Realme Buds Air, launched in December 2019. The company executive also teased that the Realme earbuds' active noise cancellation (ANC) and transparency mode support. Previously, a tipster claimed that the company would partner with pop band The Chainsmokers to promote the TWS.

Realme is yet to share more details over the next-generation Realme Buds Air 2's availability, though the company executive Sheth had teased the TWS launch in India in the first quarter of 2021. The exact details remain unclear. Notably, the upcoming TWS earbuds are speculated to carry the model number RMX2003 that purportedly appeared on the website of the Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM). According to GSMArena, the Realme Buds Air 2 have appeared in the Realme Link app that serves as the central hub for Realme's AIoT products. The app reportedly shows the Realme TWS earbuds in black colour option. As mentioned, the company will reportedly partner with The Chainsmokers for the promotion of the device. Back in 2019, Realme partnered with Alan Walker for its first neckband-style Bluetooth earphones called Buds Wireless. The Chinese tech company also occasionally collaborates with India actors for promoting their products.

I enjoy noise-free music which comes in with the Active Noise Cancellation feature.#NoiseOffrealmeOn pic.twitter.com/VUUqnWkBrp— Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) February 15, 2021

Currently, the original Realme Buds Air TWS earbuds are available in India at Rs 3,999. The audio device comes in Black, White, and Yellow colour option. Some of the notable of the earbuds include 12mm bass boost drivers, environment noise cancellation support, 17 hours of music playback, and support for Qi wireless. Additionally, the Realme Buds Air come with auto-connection support, in-ear detection, two microphones, Google Assistant integration, and touch controls.