Realme Buds Air 2 With 25-Hour Battery Confirmed, Other Key Specs Revealed Ahead of February 24 Launch

The Realme Buds Air 2 TWS earbuds will launch alongside the new Realme Narzo 30 series on February 24. Ahead of the launch event, a dedicated website for the Realme Buds Air 2 has gone live, revealing the design and key features. The new TWS buds from the Chinese tech company are quite different from the original Realme Buds Air, launched in December 2019 but look similar to the Realme Buds Air Pro, unveiled last year. The latest Realme Buds Air 2 TWS appears to have a slimmer design with silicon ear tips to enable active noise cancellation. Additionally, the promotional poster reveals the TWS earbuds in two colour options of Black and White.

Similarly, the charging case adopts the same colour as the earbuds. The case has an LED indicator for charging. The dedicated web page further claims that the new Realme Buds Air 2 would offer 25 hours of total playback with ANC off. If the ANC is kept on, the Realme Buds Air 2 earbuds are touted to last for 22.5 hours. Additionally, 10 minutes of charging can offer two hours of playback to users, the website notes. Other notable features mentioned include 88 milliseconds super-low latency in gaming mode, 10mm diamond class Hi-Fi drivers that are said to enable richer bass, clearer sound, and better frequency response. The active noise cancellation is rated at 25dB, slightly lesser than the 35dB ANC offered by the Realme Buds Air Pro.

Realme is collaborating with the international pop band The Chainsmokers to promote the upcoming Realme Buds Air 2 TWS earbuds. On the other hand, the company has also confirmed that the next-gen Narzo 30 lineup will include the Realme Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro 5G. Recently, company India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth teased the pro model having triple rear cameras. As the name suggests, 5G is coming to the series but is only limited to the Realme Narzo 30 Pro. More details from the company are expected soon.