Realme Buds Air Neo Features Detailed Ahead of India Launch: What You Can Expect

After launching its first truly wireless earphones Realme Buds Air last year, Realme is said to be working on another pair which is rumoured to be an affordable version of the former models. In fact, a new leak surfaced in 91mobiles confirmed that the TWS will be named 'Realme Buds Air Neo' by the company.

Realme Buds Air Neo Rumoured Specifications and Design

The upcoming Realme Buds Air Neo earphones will be equipped with 13mm drives and Bluetooth v5.0, per the report. The true wireless earbuds may also be powered by Realme's R1 chip and provide a total of 17 hours of battery life on a single charge. The report also says that the Neo variant earbuds will feature Realme's Game Mode that can reduce latency by 51 percent to boost the audio experience. This feature was also available with Realme Buds Air, that the company launched in December 2019.

As far as the design of the Realme Buds Air Neo is concerned, it will bear a similar look to the original Buds Air. Interestingly, the new pair will still look like the Apple AirPods with long steam and a pill-shaped charging case. The retail box of the Realme Buds Air Neo leaked by 91mobiles revealed that the earbuds will come in white and black colours. The report further added that the Buds Air Neo hearables will come a micro-USB port at the bottom.

This has been probably done to keep the costs low, unlike its predecessor, albeit there is no official word on the price details. However, in all likelihood, Reamle Buds Air Neo will be affordable than the Realme Buds Air. While the leaked report also doesn't specify the launch date, one can expect, the new Realme Buds Air Neo to arrive in Realme's next event on May 25, when it will also launch eight new products.

