Realme Buds Air Neo Launched in India With 17-Hour Battery Life and Improved Connectivity

Realme has expanded its true wireless earphones segment in India by launching the new Realme Buds Air Neo. The Buds Air Neo come with a 17-hour battery life (with the charging case), improved touch control features, super-low latency mode and is believed to be a watered-down version of the original Realme Buds Air earphones that were launched in India last year. However, the TWS earphones lack wireless charging support unlike its predecessor and feature a micro-USB port instead of type-C for wired charging.

Realme Buds Air Neo Specifications

The Realme Buds Air Neo is packed with the proprietary R1 chipset that was also available on the Realme Buds Air. As far as the battery is concerned, it offers a total of 17 hours with the charging case and 3 hours of continuous music playback time on the buds itself. The earphones also offer a lower latency rate of 119.2ms when using the super latency mode, compared to Buds Air's latency rate of 243.8ms.

Moreover, the Realme Buds Air Neo comes with a 13mm boost driver and sports a similar in-ear design that was last seen on the Realme Buds Air earphones. There are noise-cancellation microphones and the earphones are IPX4 rated so they can withstand sweat or light rain. Furthermore, the earphones come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, as well as support for Google's Fast Pair protocol that allows one to pair the earphones to your Android smartphone automatically once its Apple-like case is opened. There is also a new Realme Link app for connectivity. The company says that the touch controls have also been improved and allows you to play or pause a song by double-tapping, go to the next track with a triple tab and ao on.

Realme Buds Air Neo Price and Availability in India

Priced at Rs 2,999 in India, the Realme Buds Air Neo comes in three colour variants- Pop White, Punk Green, and Rock Red. The earbuds will go on sale today and will be available on the Realme India website through the company's 'Hate-to-Wait' sale. Notably, only the white colour variant will be available for now. The new earphones can also be purchased from Flipkart. It is assumed that the offline availability will be made in the later stages when more colour variants will be rolled out. Besides the earbuds,