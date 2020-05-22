TECH

Realme Buds Air Neo Launching in India on May 25, Could be Priced at Rs 2,999

Realme will be launching the new Buds Air Neo alongside the new Realme smart TV range on May 25.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 22, 2020, 12:42 PM IST
Realme is going to host an online event on May 25 in India where it is expected to launch its first smart TV product. It is also expected to launch a new pair of true wireless earphones dubbed as the Realme Buds Air Neo. As per a report, these new earphones are going to be priced at Rs 2,999, lower than the company's first TWS offering, the Buds Air.

The company has not shared the official price of the Buds Air Neo, however, a leaked poster was spotted by MySmartPrice. The upcoming earphones are expected to go on sale via Flipkart, Realme.com, as well as offline stores.

While the Buds Air Neo are expected to be a successor to the existing Buds Air, the lower price seems to indicate that it could be a toned-down version. The company has teased some of the specifications for the upcoming true wireless earphones via a teaser page. Expect the Buds Air Neo to feature 13mm drivers, 3 hours of playback on a single charge, and 17 hours of playback with the charging case.

They will feature Bluetooth 5.0 hence they will also bring support for dual-channel transmission along with super-low latency mode. The company says that they will offer 50 percent lower latency compared to normal mode, which means that these could be great for gaming as well. Like the Buds Air, the upcoming Buds Air Neo will offer touch controls for music control, voice assistance, and more.


