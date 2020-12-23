Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition TWS Earphones Launched in India: Price, Specifications & More

Chinese smartphone maker Realme launched a slew of products today including the new Realme Watch S, Realme Watch S Pro, a new Realme Buds Air Pro variant, a Realme Tshirt (in partnership with GRAFFLEX), and launched a new mascot for the brand. The Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition are the latest truly wireless earbuds from the BBK Electronics brand and have been priced at Rs 4,999, with the sales beginning on January 8 next year.

The new Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition comes after about 7 months of research and development from Realme. The company, during the launch, said that it went through 12 manufacturing processes and six design iterations to come up with the perfect design. The latest set of truly wireless earphones, said to be designed by designer Jose Levy, are however very similar looking to the standard Realme Buds Air Pro in terms of design. Said to be an upgraded version of the standard Realme Buds Air Pro, the Master Edition comes with features like Active Noise Cancellation, a 10mm Bass Boost driver, 94ms Super Low Latency mode and claims up to 25 hours of total battery backup including the charging case.

Further, there is a transparency mode and a dual mic Noise Cancellation for Calls and the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition are claimed to charge for a 7 hours playback.

Realme launched the standard edition Realme Buds Air Pro truly wireless earphones in India back in October this year. The Realme Buds Air Pro were the most affordable truly wireless earphones with active noise cancellation at the time. The standard edition TWS earphones are also priced at Rs 4,999 in India.