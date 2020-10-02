Realme Buds Air Pro TWS Earphones India Launch on October 7 Alongside New Neckband Earphones

Oppo's sister brand Realme is planning to launch its new range of wireless earphones, the Realme Buds Air Pro, and the Buds Wireless Pro next week. The announcement was made by Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth via Twitter. The Realme Buds Wireless Pro will be neck-band shaped wireless earphones, while the Realme Buds Air Pro will be truly wireless. In a series of tweets, Sheth said that the new personal audio devices will come with Active Noise Cancellation and Sony LDAC technology for superior sound and Hi-Res audio playback. "We are initiating a big tech lifestyle change for our users," Sheth said on his Twitter. Sheth announced the launch for 12:30PM on Wednesday, October 7.

The Realme Buds Air Pro will come with up to 94ms of low latency range, and will support Active Noise Cancellation till up to 35 decibels. The Realme Buds Wireless Pro, on the other hand will also come with active noise cancellation till 35 decibels, and will use Sony L-DAC technology for enabling Hi-Res Audio playback. Both the products will be launched simultaneously on October 7. The Realme Buds Air Pro's design seems to be inspired by the AirPods Pro, with an in-ear design and a rubber tip. While not much is known about the Realme Buds Air Pro, the Realme Buds Wireless Pro have been spotted in an Amazon listing that gives out almost everything there is to know about the neckband-style wireless earphones.

We are known to bring #TechTrendsetter products and technologies. Now with Active Noise Cancellation up to 35 dB on the #realmeBudsAirPro, we are initiating another big Tech-Lifestyle change for our users. #TuneOutTheNoise#LeapToNextGen on 7th Oct. pic.twitter.com/aMfiMEuOjx — Madhav Faster7 (@MadhavSheth1) October 1, 2020

The Amazon page for the neckband-style Realme Buds Wireless Pro hints that the earphones will come with a 13.6mm Bass Boost Driver, which is 21 percent larger than the previous generation. It will have a 22-hours battery life and can provide 100 minutes of playback with just a 5-minute charge. It has a lower latency range of 119ms, and will come with magnetic instant connect that will pair/unpair by just sticking the two earpieces together or disengaging. The Amazon listing also indicates that the new earphones will be sold on Amazon.