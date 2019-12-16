Realme Buds Air True Wireless Earphones to Go Up for Sale Tomorrow

Realme is set to launch its first true wireless earphones, the Realme Buds Air, tomorrow. The earphones will be launched on December 17 at an event in New Delhi, and ahead of its launch, the company has said that it will go on sale tomorrow itself at 2pm, and will be available on Realme.com and Flipkart. From the information available so far, the Buds Air will be available in three colours — yellow, white and black, and will be equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, which is the standard even in the budget TWS devices.

According to Realme, alongside seamless streaming, Bluetooth 5.0 optimisations will allow the Buds Air to connect automatically to a user’s device as soon as they open the charging case, similar to the famous W1 chip-equipped Apple AirPods. The company has been heavily marketing the upcoming TWS earphones on these very aspects, via Twitter as well as its official website. Touting the launch for tomorrow, Realme wrote on Twitter:

Beats that get you moving, bass that gets you grooving! Launching the #TrueWireless #realmeBudsAir tomorrow at 12:30 PM, with Hate-To-Wait sale starting at 2 PM on @Flipkart & https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv 1 day to go for a #RealSeamless experience. Know more: https://t.co/4aHmvSiQOo pic.twitter.com/h0EVdLU1u6 — realme (@realmemobiles) December 16, 2019

In terms of specifications, the Realme Buds Air will offer a 12mm bass-boosted driver, which it states will offer enhanced audio performance. The price of the Realme Buds Air has not been announced officially till now, but if a recent Flipkart listing is to be believed, it is likely to be priced at Rs 4,999. The earphones will be launching at the same event where the company is expected to unveil a new smartphone, the Realme X2.

