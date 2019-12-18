Realme Buds Air Wireless Earbuds Launched at Rs 3,999: Features, Availability and More

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has launched a new audio product for consumers in India. Dubbed the Realme Buds Air, the new in-ear wireless earphones looks and feel exactly like the Apple AirPods, but are cheaper and come three colours. The new earphones were announced alongside the Realme X2 at an event in New Delhi on December 17.

The new Buds Air feature 12mm bass boost drivers and according to the company also offer environment noise cancellation support for calling, dual-channel transmission and a dedicated gaming mode with low-latency. Just like Apple’s AirPods, you get a similar-looking case that encases and charges the earbuds. The case supports Qi wireless charging and regular wired charging via the USB Type-C port. According to the company, the Buds Air can offer 17 hours of music playback including backup provided by the charging case. On their own, the earbuds will last 3 hours when used to play music. This is probably the biggest drawback of the product. Apart from that, the Realme Buds Air feature auto-connection, in-ear detection, dual microphones, support for Google Assistant, Bluetooth 5.0 and touch controls.

The pricing is really good though, as Realme will be selling these for Rs 3,999. You can get them in White, Yellow or Black colour options. These went on sale for the first time during the company's ‘Hate-to-Wait’ sale at 2PM on Tuesday right after the launch, and will now sell next on December 23 via Flipkart and Realme.com.

