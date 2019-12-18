Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Realme Buds Air Wireless Earbuds Launched at Rs 3,999: Features, Availability and More

The biggest drawback is that the Buds Air last only 3 hours before you need to charge them up again.

News18.com

Updated:December 18, 2019, 2:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Realme Buds Air Wireless Earbuds Launched at Rs 3,999: Features, Availability and More
The biggest drawback is that the Buds Air last only 3 hours before you need to charge them up again.

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has launched a new audio product for consumers in India. Dubbed the Realme Buds Air, the new in-ear wireless earphones looks and feel exactly like the Apple AirPods, but are cheaper and come three colours. The new earphones were announced alongside the Realme X2 at an event in New Delhi on December 17.

The new Buds Air feature 12mm bass boost drivers and according to the company also offer environment noise cancellation support for calling, dual-channel transmission and a dedicated gaming mode with low-latency. Just like Apple’s AirPods, you get a similar-looking case that encases and charges the earbuds. The case supports Qi wireless charging and regular wired charging via the USB Type-C port. According to the company, the Buds Air can offer 17 hours of music playback including backup provided by the charging case. On their own, the earbuds will last 3 hours when used to play music. This is probably the biggest drawback of the product. Apart from that, the Realme Buds Air feature auto-connection, in-ear detection, dual microphones, support for Google Assistant, Bluetooth 5.0 and touch controls.

The pricing is really good though, as Realme will be selling these for Rs 3,999. You can get them in White, Yellow or Black colour options. These went on sale for the first time during the company's ‘Hate-to-Wait’ sale at 2PM on Tuesday right after the launch, and will now sell next on December 23 via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram