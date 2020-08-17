Realme Buds Classic Affordable Earphones to Launch Tomorrow Alongside C15, C12 Smartphones

Chinese OEM Realme has announced that it will be launching a new pair of earphones in India tomorrow alongside the C15 and C12 smartphones through a virtual event that is scheduled for 12:30PM IST. Set to be called the Realme Buds Classic, these will be yet another addition to the company's offering in the personal audio space. Although Realme has not disclosed any details about the pricing of the new earphones, it is expected that these could be priced at under Rs 800. The Realme Buds Classic is also likely to go on sale through Realme India's official website as well on e-commerce site Amazon.

The Realme Buds Classic wired earphones are expected to arrive in black and white colour options. It will feature 14.2mm dynamic drivers and Realme claims that the earphones promise bass-focused audio and tuning. Furthermore, there is a 3.5mm connector plug that will let users connect it with a wide range of devices including smartphones, laptops, and tablets having compatible headphone jack for audio connectivity. For hands-free calling and voice recording, the earphones pack a single-button remote as well. These will also come with a built-in wire organiser to bundle up the device when not in use. Furthermore, the Realme Buds Classic could sport an outer-ear design similar to the Realme Buds Air and Buds Air Neo true wireless earphones.